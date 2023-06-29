Nominations flooding in for Scotsman Scran awards

The Scotsman Scran awards are open for nominations, and will celebrate the very best in food and drink across the country.

Of the 16 categories, which recognise Scotland’s burgeoning dining, drinking and hospitality sector, you can nominate your favourite restaurant, chef, spirit, whisky, influencer or gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

One of the nominations is the Amity Fish Company’s Amity Single Wholetail Panko Breaded Scampi. Amity's Panko Scampi is an award-winning product developed through over 50 years' experience in the Scottish fishing industry. Both trade clients and consumers can't get enough of this product - so much so the company finds it hard to keep up with demand. In both 2021 and 2022 the Guild of Fine Food awarded this scampi a Great Taste Star signifying this product 'simply delicious'.

Popular with all ages and demographics, this premium scampi product greatly appeals to trade customers in restaurants and fish and chip shops looking to provide their customers with a quality product. Foodies will appreciate the provenance of the product and the care that has gone into creating a delicious scampi from Scotland's world-famous langoustine.

Skipper Jimmy Buchan

Established in 2006, Amity Fish Company are a Scottish Seafood Supplier sourcing and sending the finest quality of Scottish seafood direct to homes and businesses across mainland UK. The small, dedicated team pick, pack and ship our fish boxes to anywhere in mainland UK their base in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. Amity's location at the heart of the harbour, paired with their experience of almost 50 years in the seafood industry and at sea, ensures the best catch for customers with quality, traceability, provenance, and sustainability always at the heart of what they do.

Led by industry leader Jimmy Buchan, star of the BBC’s BAFTA award-winning Trawlermen TV series, Amity sources only the best catch from the icy waters around the Scottish coastline and Jimmy’s hands-on approach ensures nothing slips under the net. Harvested from icy cold waters around the Scottish coastline, langoustine for this scampi product is carefully hand selected before being coated in luxury panko breadcrumbs. This scampi is 'single wholetail' which means one large, juicy langoustine tail is guaranteed in every tasty piece. Provenance from 'sea to plate', combined with Jimmy's lifetime at sea has developed an exceptional product. It's why this scampi is known as the 'Skipper's Choice'.

The Scotsman Scran Awards recognise and reward those in the food and drink sector which are all making a difference to the country. We want to hear about the fantastic members of the sector which should be recognised so nominate them at www.scranawards.co.uk no later than 19 May. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on June 19, 2023 at Platform in Glasgow. Thank you to our headline partner Benriach Distillery and our category sponsors Scotch Whisky Association, Glasgow Distillery and Chef Works without which the event wouldn't be possible.