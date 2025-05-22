New study reveals Scotland’s Top 10 must-visit whisky distilleries

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As brighter weather extends across Scotland's majestic landscapes, there's no better time to enjoy the nation's most famed tipple at one of its iconic distilleries.

With this in mind, the team at leading luxury Scottish retailer House of Bruar have ranked and revealed the nation’s top 10 must-visit whisky distilleries.

Using a seedlist of Scotland's most popular distilleries, the team at House of Bruar compiled the top 30 distilleries. Using Google ratings and reviews, this list was condensed to include the 10 best distilleries to visit this summer.

Whisky Distillery

See the distilleries that made it to the top 5 below…

Oban Distillery — West Highlands

First on the list is the Oban Distillery, located at the base of a cliff overlooking the historic town of Oban. With an average rating of 4.8 across 1,303 reviews, this distillery is a must-see destination renowned for its authentic production process and picturesque location.

Oban Distillery is one of Scotland's oldest sources of Single Malt Scotch Whisky, just a short walk from the sea. This coastal distillery is also one of the smallest producers of scotch whisky, with just seven experts crafting each bottle.

Visitors can enjoy a thorough tour of the distillery, including three drams of Oban Whisky. Or, if you're just interested in sampling the goods available, the 'Taste of Oban' experience features a guided tasting session with an expert to help you get the most out of each sip.

Tomatin Distillery — Inverness

Next in the ranking is the beautiful Tomatin Distillery, situated in the historic namesake village of Tomatin, just 16 miles south of Inverness. This distillery received a total rating of 4.7 across 1,298 reviews, highlighting the destination's popularity.

The village has been a prominent destination for whisky brewing since the 1700s. The distillery was established in 1897 and, after a short period of closure during the early 1900s, saw a boom in popularity following the Second World War.

Today, Tomatin Distillery boasts an impressive 12 whisky stills that remain in use at any time. Here, numerous single malts and blended scotch whiskies are produced regularly, many of which can be sampled during your tour.

Talisker Distillery — Isle of Skye

In third place is Talisker Distillery. Nestled on the rugged Isle of Skye, Talisker Distillery is a testament to maritime whisky heritage.

With a Google rating of 4.2 across 1,222 reviews, visitors praise its dramatic coastal setting and the distinctive, peaty whiskies it produces. Established in 1830, Talisker is the oldest working distillery on Skye, renowned for its rich history and robust flavours.

The guided tours offer a fascinating glimpse into traditional whisky-making processes, culminating in a tasting session where you can savour the iconic Talisker 10-Year-Old and other fine whiskies. Talisker's unique character and scenic location make it a must-visit for whisky enthusiasts.

Dalwhinnie Distillery — Central Highlands

In fourth place is Dalwhinnie Distillery, located in the heart of the Central Highlands. It boasts a Google rating of 4.7 from 986 reviews.

Known for its smooth and delicate whiskies, Dalwhinnie offers a drink with a view, surrounded by the spectacular Cairngorm Mountains. The distillery is the highest in Scotland, sitting at an astonishing 1164 feet above sea level. Established in 1897, it produces classic Highland single malts characterised by their heather-honeyed sweetness and a hint of peat.

Visitors can explore the distillery through informative tours detailing the unique distillation process and conclude with tastings of the signature Dalwhinnie 15-Year-Old. Its remote, picturesque setting and exceptional whisky make Dalwhinnie a highlight on any whisky trail.

Glengoyne Distillery — Southern Highlands

Next, in fifth place, is Glengoyne Distillery, a gem in the Southern Highlands with an impressive Google rating of 4.8 across 851 reviews. Located just north of Glasgow, it's known for producing unpeated, sherry-matured whiskies that offer a rich and complex flavour profile.

Established in 1833, Glengoyne prides itself on a slow distillation process that enhances the depth of flavour in its whiskies. Uniquely, the distillery produces Highland single malt whisky that is meticulously matured in the Lowlands.