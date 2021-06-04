Whether you want salt ‘n’ sauce on your chips, a pizza crunch or just a good old fish supper, it can’t be denied that we love our fish and chips here in Scotland.

We also believe it’s more important than ever to support our local businesses after the pandemic hit 14 months. So if you’re looking to tuck into some fish and chips to celebrate, then here are our readers recommendations for the best fish and chips in Scotland.

Don’t think the best fish and chip shop in Scotland has been included? Join the debate via our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. The Fishmarket - Edinburgh One of the most popular suggestions was The Fishmarket in Newhaven. Some would say it's the best in the whole of Edinburgh. Photo: Jon Savage Buy photo

2. Mcleod's - Inverness Inverness chippy Macleod's was named the Best Fish and Chips in Scotland at the 2020 Business Awards in Glasgow and comes highly recommended by our readers. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Hooked - Glasgow Hooked in Mount Florida, Glasgow, has built up a fantastic reputation in the south side of Glasgow, offering a varied menu that includes many vegan and veggie options. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Moore's Fish and Chips - Castle Douglas Moore's Fish and Chips in Castle Douglas was mentioned time and time again by our readers, with one calling it 'a cracking chippy at a great price'. Photo: Contributed Buy photo