After years of lockdowns and quarantines it’s been a difficult time for the world, so if your relationship withstood that test of time then congratulations.
It’s always worth showing your loved ones how much they mean to you, so if you lean towards basic romantic gestures like last-minute bouquets from the petrol station then maybe reconsider your approach.
Instead, try one of Scotland’s best-reviewed romantic restaurants offering a wealth of diverse cuisine to suit you and your partner’s tastes, making for an unforgettable evening that commemorates your connection.
Here are the twelve most romantic restaurants in Scotland as chosen by diners’ review scores on TripAdvisor.
1. Dantes
According to their website’s About section, Dantes is a “family run Italian restaurant in the heart of Colinton, Edinburgh. Our fully-licensed restaurant offers a great range of traditional Italian cuisine, a fantastic à la carte menu, and seasonal daily specials.” JoggingScot on TripAdvisor wrote: “Lovely warm welcome from the manager and staff. Excellent food with an extensive menu. Cheerful friendly service. We had a lovely relaxed and enjoyable night out. Will definitely be back…” Photo: Submitted
2. Dine
Dine Edinburgh is an award-winning Champagne and cocktail lounge and brasserie located in the city’s financial centre. They encourage couples to join them on Saint Valentine’s Day with their seasonal menu created by Michelin-starred Chef Stuart Muir with a selection of fine dishes featuring locally sourced ingredients like Venison from the Scottish Highlands and seafood from local fishmongers. Photo: via Dine Edinburgh website
3. New Chapter
New Chapter is a family-run restaurant located in the heart of Edinburgh’s gorgeous New Town area. Their food menu offers a blend of the best of European cuisine crafted with the finest Scottish ingredients. As written on their website: “At New Chapter, we pride ourselves on creating exciting menus full of fresh flavours and unusual dishes, alongside our contemporary take on classic brasserie-style dishes. From intimate date nights and celebrations with friends to corporate dinners, New Chapter is perfect for any occasion - we’d love to help you celebrate in style.” Photo: Submitted
4. Dean Banks at the Pompadour
Dean Banks is said to offer the best of ‘land and sea’ with a menu that reflects Scotland’s natural resources and the best local produce from the Edinburgh & Fife area and beyond. The restaurant has earned three AA Rosettes at the AA Hospitality Awards, an achievement that requires national recognition even beyond the local area. Photo: Submitted