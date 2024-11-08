Midlothian is home to many amazing restaurants, offering various types of cuisine.
If you’re searching for a new spot to try, TripAdvisor customers have picked out the greatest restaurants across the Midlothian county.
From delicious curry to traditional Scottish dishes, there is something for everyone across the restaurants.
Here are 12 of the most popular restaurants in Midlothian that you need to visit.
1. Parrilla Argentinian Grill, Loanhead
Parrilla Argentinian Grill in Loanhead has a 5* rating from 181 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Outstanding restaurant with amazing food and the best service. Steaks are always cooked exactly as requested and great value for money.” | TripAdvisor
2. Beetroot Bar & Grill, Bonnyrigg
Beetroot Bar & Grill in Bonnyrigg has a 4.5* rating from 528 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had a lovely lunch at Beetroot, the food was delicious and the staff were very polite, attentive and accommodating. I would highly recommend it and look forward to returning in the near future.” | Google Maps
3. The Juniperlea Inn, Pathhead
The Juniperlea Inn in Pathhead has a 4.5* rating from 527 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Great experience, staff were lovely, they were polite and made me feel welcomed. The food was amazing. The chef did a great job with the food. I would love to visit this place again.” | Google-The Juniperlea Inn
4. The Melville Inn, Lasswade
The Melville Inn in Lasswade has a 4* rating from 919 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We went for dinner as a family and the food was incredible! Highly recommend the Mac & Cheese and pizza. Service was quick and Pedro was fantastic!” | TripAdvisor