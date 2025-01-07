Michelin success for 'creative' Scottish restaurant ahead of Glasgow ceremony

A Scottish restaurant is the latest addition to the Michelin Guide for the UK and Ireland, ahead of next month’s 2025 ceremony in Glasgow

It is early January, which means that many of us have given up alcohol, dairy or at least stepped away from eating a handful of chocolates after lunch.

With the usual, new year, new me thoughts, adverts and endless emails, it can seem like a real struggle to be motivated into a healthier lifestyle after the excess of Christmas, which is why I say - don’t.

I don’t mean continue to eat hefty sandwiches laden with leftovers and washed down with a boozy hot chocolate. But don’t give up on really good meals.

A new survey published ahead of the Scottish Budget on December 4 found tourism and hospitality businesses were on a financial knife edge.

While there was rates relief announced in that Budget at the end of last year, January is a common time for restaurants to be quiet after the rush of Christmas parties, meals and general merriment.

If you are looking for inspiration for an excellent meal to add some joy into January, then surely there’s no better recommendation than from the Michelin Guide inspectors. Every month the inspectors reveal the restaurants that have caught their attention and are worthy of inclusion in the Michelin Guide.

The big news of new stars and bib gourmands will be revealed in Glasgow next month, but the inspectors are on the road all year round, eating their way around some of the country’s best restaurants.

While there were three additions in the October/November round-up, there was just one in December and this was Cardinal in Edinburgh.

The inspectors praised the creativity of the dishes at the cosy Eyre Place venue. The guide said: “Tomás Gormley, the chef behind nearby Skua, is also at the helm of this intimate spot in Stockbridge, which is becoming an increasingly great place to be a food lover.

“It’s a small site, with chic black décor enlivened by some bold artwork, while the cooking itself offers plenty to enjoy. There’s a dash of creativity to the dishes, which display a thoroughly modern outlook – especially in the prevalent use of preserved ingredients. It’s all underscored by the quality of the produce, much of it Scottish.”

Cardinal opened early last year and is billed as “an intimate, fine dining restaurant”. The restaurant has a large, 14-course tasting menu - if that doesn’t liven up your January, nothing will - and a shorter nine-course tasting menu available for dinner and lunch.

When The Scotsman reviewed the restaurant, we awarded it a nine out of ten - surely the best praise ahead of this Michelin nod.

As we wait to see if Scotland will end up with any more Michelin Star restaurants, or if any outlets will gain additional stars, we can make like the inspectors and get out there for a good feed.