The award-winning Scottish restaurant is on the market for the first time in almost 20 years.

A Michelin Star restaurant in the East Neuk of Fife has come on the market for the first time since 2006. For sale via Christie and Co. Built in the 18th century, The Peat Inn has a 250-year history of hospitality, having previously served as a coaching inn, hotel and pub. The business has been owned and operated by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle since 2006, and the restaurant has held a Michelin star since January 2010.

After the news of the much-loved restaurant being up for sale, Mr and Mrs Smeddle have released a statement thanking guests for their “love and support.”

The statement reads: “Following the recent announcement that we have decided to sell The Peat Inn, we wanted to reassure guests who understandably may have queries about existing bookings and gift vouchers. It is important to emphasise that we are only at the very start of the process to sell the business, so nothing will change overnight. Also, just to clarify, we are not closing the business, we are choosing to sell the business.

“We shall remain open in accordance with our usual pattern throughout. We will continue to welcome and look after our guests throughout the process. Although ultimately there will be a sale, the current day to day activities will be unaffected by the changes that will eventually take place. Looking after our guests remains our absolute priority as it always has.

“Gift vouchers and bookings will of course be honoured throughout this time and once the ownership changes hands, the vouchers will continue to be honoured in accordance with terms and conditions, by new owners, because the value of gift vouchers passes to them as part of the sale.

“We have been privileged to be custodians of this special property and welcome you all for nearly twenty years, following David and Patricia Wilson who did so for over thirty years before us. It was always Geoff's dream to own his own restaurant and to win a Michelin star and after 19 years, we feels these boxes are well and truly ticked!

“While the business is robust, successful and vibrant, it feels like the right moment to consider a different avenue. We look forward to handing the baton on to someone in the future who will, we are certain, welcome you all as we and the Wilsons have done for over half a century. We want to thank you all for your support over the years and we continue to look forward to welcoming you over the coming weeks and months.

“If you have any queries please do not hesitate to get in touch with us personally and we will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. All our very best Geoffrey and Katherine.”

The stylish yet understated restaurant has three dining rooms which serve around 50 covers. The property also has eight luxury letting suites, for those that want to make their visit a longer one, as well as a four-bedroom owners’ home,landscaped gardens, and a private car park.