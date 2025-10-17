We are so excited to try these global items 😍

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s is introducing The World Menu Heist

New items include McShaker Fries, Chocolate Pretzel McFlurry and Pineapple McSpicy

The menu will be available from Wednesday, October 22

McDonald’s UK is set to launch a range of items from around the globe, for a limited time only.

Launching on Wednesday October 22, McDonald’s will be introducing menu items which are usually not available in UK restaurants - including the iconic McShaker Fries, Mac & Cheese Triangles and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the eight brand-new limited edition items are fan-favourites from the likes of Canada, Japan, Australia, Malaysia and beyond.

Here is the full list of the brand-new global items arriving at McDonalds and prices:

Maple BBQ & Bacon Double Quarter Pounder - £7.69 (£9.99 as a meal)

Pineapple McSpicy® - £6.29 (£7.99 as a meal)

6 Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets® - £4.99 (£6.99 as a meal)

9 Garlic & Black Pepper McNuggets® - £5.99 (£7.79 as a meal)

Mac & Cheese Triangles - £2.79

Choco Caramel Pie - £2.39

Chocolate Pretzel McFlurry® - £2.49

Chocolate Pretzel Mini McFlurry® - £1.89

Caramel Pretzel McFlurry® - £2.49

Salted Caramel Pretzel Mini McFlurry® - £1.89

Sakura x Sprite - £2.29

Medium Sour Cream & Black Pepper McShaker Fries - £2.19

Large Sour Cream & Black Pepper McShaker Fries - £2.99

McDonald’s UK: Limited edition items launched from around the world - including the Pineapple McSpicy and McShaker Fries | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

The new range is named The World Menu Heist and will be available across UK and Ireland McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Wednesday October 22.