But times have changed and Wrecking Ball Doughnuts in Dundee is opening on Friday to offer a vast array of flavours, from salted caramel pretzel to brown sugar and pecan cinnamon.

The venture is owned by MasterChef 2014 winner Jamie Scott, chef patron of The Newport Restaurant and two branches of The Newport Bakery, one of which opened back in June this year.

It will be another co-project with Scott’s business partner Colin Petrie as the duo already run Smoking Barrel street food trailer together and Daily Grind Coffee Co, with a branch in Dundee and Arbroath.

Mr Petrie said: “Each Newport Bakery has a Daily Grind inside serving coffees and drinks and each Daily Grind cafe has a Newport Bakery counter with a selection of their pastries, cakes and baked goods, so the brands and businesses align and work within each other.”

Now Wrecking Ball Doughnuts, with its huge neon sign, is moving in next door to the Daily Grind Co branch on Dundee’s Exchange Street.

“We just happened to get an offer to take on the building and it seemed like a great size and ideal location to do something like this,” said Mr Petrie.

“There are always huge factors to consider in opening a new business at any time, let alone with everything going on right now.

Salted caramel doughnuts from Wrecking Ball

"But we felt it was the right fit and something hopefully a little different alongside all the amazing and exciting projects and developments happening in the city.”

As well as operating a frozen Coke and Fanta machine, they will offer up to a dozen varieties of doughnut every day.

The chocolate oblivion is probably the most decadent, as it is topped with their own chocolate ganache, chocolate mousse, chocolate glaze, triple chocolate brownie pieces and white chocolate shards. It might be something to rival the iconic fudge doughnut, sold at Dundee’s Fisher & Donaldson.

Mr Petrie said: “The menus will change regularly and keep the offering exciting, but they already include the likes of a raspberry sherbet, a vegan cherry bakewell and a gluten free pineapple.

Chocolate oblivion doughnut from Wrecking Ball

“We’ll definitely be doing something very different than what’s out there."

Colin Petrie and Jamie Scott

