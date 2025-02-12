Mac-Talla unveils limited edition virgin oak whisky

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers is proud to announce the release of Mac-Talla Virgin Oak, a captivating, limited edition whisky that brings together the best of Islay’s peated heritage and the sweetness of virgin oak maturation. Set to launch on February 13, this distinctive whisky will be available in select markets including the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Israel.

Crafted with passion and precision, Mac-Talla Virgin Oak is a no-age-statement expression that offers a uniquely sweet and smoky whisky experience. Fully matured in a combination of bourbon barrels and #4 Char Virgin American oak casks from Kelvin Cooperage in Kentucky, this whisky represents a harmonious marriage of two distinct cask types, which has been further enriched by a final period of maturation in Virgin Oak barrels. The result is a whisky that is unlike any other in the Mac-Talla range.

Virgin oak, while becoming increasingly popular in the Scotch whisky industry, has never been featured in a core range Mac-Talla product—until now. This limited edition expression provides a richer, sweeter experience compared to the core range releases, Mara and Terra. The influence of virgin oak works wonders to balance the peat, softening its intensity while allowing the whisky to reveal layers of complex, indulgent flavors.

The result is a whisky that is both peaty and sweet. Initially, it starts with the delicate, floral character of an Islay spirit, which is gradually transformed by the virgin oak into a beautifully balanced profile. The peat is softened to reveal warm notes of toffee, sticky toffee pudding, muscovado sugar, and subtle spices, creating a whisky that is indulgent and deeply satisfying.

Mac-Talla Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Mac-Talla Virgin Oak has been matured in 27 American Standard barrels sourced from the renowned Kelvin Cooperage in Kentucky. After maturing, the whisky was vatted, married, and bottled at Aberargie Distillery, where every step of the process is carefully monitored to ensure the highest quality.

Colour: Golden BarleyNose: Deep oak spice, toffee apples, and muscovado sugarTaste: Rich smoked oak, warm baking spices, sticky toffee pudding, and creamy butterscotchA Journey of Taste

Mac-Talla Virgin Oak stands as a testament to Morrison Scotch Whisky distillers dedication to creating exceptional whisky with a focus on craftsmanship and innovation. By offering a whisky with a sweeter, richer profile, this limited edition expression is the perfect addition to the journey of taste that Mac-Talla represents. It offers whisky lovers a chance to experience something new, a departure from the more traditional peated expressions, all while maintaining the distinct Islay character that defines Mac-Talla.

The Mac-Talla Virgin Oak Limited Edition whisky will be available for purchase from 13th February 2025 at an RRP of £74. With only a limited number of casks produced, this whisky is expected to be highly sought after by collectors and connoisseurs alike.

Mac-Talla Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Don't miss out on this unique whisky experience—discover the extraordinary sweetness and peat balance of Mac-Talla Virgin Oak.