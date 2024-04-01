Mac-Talla launch 'Peat & Spice' Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

This heavily peated Islay single malt was entirely aged in Oloroso sherry butts from the south-west of Spain. The result: big and bold flavours with robust notes of peat smoke, baking spices and almonds. The time spent in these glorious Oloroso sherry vessels adds rich, full-bodied and nutty aromas which are powerful in nature, with the peat adding an additional layer of complexity. Niel Hendriksz, Commercial Director, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, said"This Oloroso expression is the newest addition to our evolving taste journey across Islay. With full maturation in Oloroso sherry casks, our heavily peated single malt brings out robust notes of peat smoke, baking spices, and almonds. The Oloroso maturation adds a warm, rounded, and nutty profile, marrying seamlessly with the intense peaty character for a complex flavour experience."

Mac-Talla is an award-winning Single Malt Scotch Whisky from the Scottish island of Islay. Created by one of Scotland’s oldest whisky families, it is a journey across this weather-beaten island through the eyes of the Morrison family. Mac-Talla, meaning “echo” in Scottish Gaelic, perfectly reflects the taste journey that the Morrison family take you on as they demonstrate the multiple dimensions that come from this complex, untamed environment. The range boasts a variety of strength and maturation style including one age statement. Each expression is Non-Chill Filtered with No Colour Added. Oloroso is crafted from palomino grapes, showcasing a distinctive profile during the initial tasting that earmarks it for oxidative aging. To facilitate this process, alcohol is introduced to reach a 17% ABV, preventing the formation of the flor veil and enabling the wine to mature in the presence of oxygen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outcome is a wine characterised by both structure and complexity. Sherry casks tend to tone down the phenols, however in this Mac-Talla release it is still very much evident. A perfect balance between the fruity and spicy notes from the cask and the peaty notes from the spirit.

Mac-Talla Oloroso Limited Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky.