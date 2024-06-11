Mac-Talla Islay Single Malt unveils new Core Range Expression

Mac-Talla Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has launched a new addition to their core range – Mac-Talla Flora, aged in a combination of sherry and bourbon casks.

Each expression in the Mac-Talla range demonstrates the diversity of Islay whisky and the wide range of styles which can be created on the Island. Flora is a testament to the Island’s botanical richness, reflected in the notes of fragrant blossom, balanced with fresh, costal salinity and gentle peat.

Graeme Mackeddie, Operations Director said: “When creating Mac-Talla Flora, we use a combination of lightly-peated Islay single malt aged in bourbon barrels, second-fill sherry butts and a very small quantity of first-fill Oloroso and PX butts. The sherry/bourbon ration is approximately 70/30. It is vatted together and returned to second-fill sherry butts to marry for a number of months before bottling.

He continued “The result is an elegant dram, which perfectly balances delicate floral notes of heather and gorse with Atlantic sea salt and warming peat.”

Mac-Talla Flora’s wildflower notes make it the perfect addition to the brand’s existing range: Terra, an earthy whisky with notes of woodsmoke, Mara, a powerful seaside dram, and Strata, a rich and balanced whisky which is as complex and layered as the rocks Islay stands on.