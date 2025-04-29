Lost whiskies: 4 drams that are gone for good - how much they're worth and alternatives

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is always a sad day when a favourite whisky is no longer available. While some core range bottles are made to last, some very old or single cask releases are gone all too soon.

As we head into whisky festival season in Scotland, many will be travelling to Speyside, Islay or Campbeltown to enjoy a dram or two of their favourite whiskies, as well as trying new releases and limited edition festival bottlings - many of which will be sold out and never seen again.

With this in mind, The Scotsman asked some whisky auctioneer professionals about their favourite lost whiskies , how much the drinks fetch at auction now and what readily available drams are similar in style and flavour.

Rosebank 12 Year Old Flora & Fauna

Peter Wilcockson, whisky specialist at Whisky.Auction has a few lost whiskies he misses, including Rosebank 12 Year Old Flora & Fauna. He said: “While Rosebank distillery was closed in 1993, Diageo released Rosebank whisky under its Flora & Fauna series into the early 2000s. It was a much-loved expression, known for its light and fruity character, with peaches and melons, followed by honey and citrus on the palate. It does still come to auction relatively regularly, achieving between £200-£300.”

Rosebank Flora & Fauna | contributed

If you love Rosebank, which has now reopened, Mr Wilcockson suggested trying Daftmill. He said: “[It’s] still a little challenging to get hold of, but it helps that the distillery is up and running, producing great whisky.

“Making whisky since 2005 and only releasing their first small batch whisky in 2018, Daftmill is one of Scotland’s smallest malt whisky distilleries, using its own barley and sparkling water from its own artesian well to produce their whiskies. At the moment releases sell out very quickly, but are readily available at auction. This is a distillery to keep an eye on as their releases get bigger.”

Clynelish

Another suggestion from Mr Wilcockson is Clynelish, especially their 12-year-old from the 1970s. He said: “Until 1968, the old Clynelish distillery was a tiny outfit with just one pair of stills. When the new, larger distillery was built the name transferred with it, leaving the smaller distillery to be renamed as Brora when it reopened in 1969.

“[A] 1970s Clynelish from the old distillery is particularly sought after due to the intense waxy profile of its whisky and it can sell for around £600-£800 at auction.” Modern day Clynelish, particularly the 14-year-old, is a good alternative option, which he said has the same “waxy character”.

Clynelish 12 Year Old 1970s | contributed

Mr Wilcockson said: “While the waxy character isn’t as pronounced, the team at Clynelish keep the ‘gunk’ in the feints receiver, which would otherwise be cleaned out to ensure that texture remains in the modern-day releases.

“While we’re waiting on the reopening of the smaller Brora distillery, modern Clynelish remains a great dram to reminisce about the old days of whisky production.” You can buy Clynelish 14-year-old from the Whisky Exchange here.

Glendronach 15 Revival

A final suggestion from Mr Wilcockson is the Glendronach 15 Revival. He said: “Remembered kindly as one of the best sherried whiskies on the market, the Glendronach 15 Revival broke many a heart when it was discontinued in 2015 due to a shortage of maturing stock after the distillery’s six-year closure, between 1996 and 2002.

“Unlike its modern-day counterpart, the Glendronach 15 Revival was matured in 100 per cent Spanish Oloroso sherry casks and was thought to have much old whisky in the bottle. You can find the old-presentation Glendronach 15 Revival at auction for around £100-£120.”

If you’re looking for something similar, try Glendronach Ode to the Dark, which is £71.50 at The Whisky Exchange .

Mr Wilcockson said of this alternative: “When the Glendronach 15 Year Old was relaunched in 2018, it contained whisky matured in both Oloroso and PX sherry casks. While it’s still a great whisky, I prefer the new non-vintage release from Glendronach - Ode to the Dark.

“This one is matured in 100 per cent Pedro Ximinez casks, giving it powerful notes of blackberry brambles, freshly ground coffee and fruit-and-nut chocolate. It’s a delicious sipping whisky.”

Glendronach 15 Revival | contributed

Banff Distillery

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, has love for a whisky local to him, which can no longer be bought.

He said: “Having grown up in Macduff, my pick for a rare ‘lost’ whisky is the 1976 bottling by Gordon & MacPhail from Banff distillery, the site being ten minutes from my upbringing.

“Known as the ‘unluckiest’ distillery, Banff Distillery dealt with numerous fires and explosions during its existence, including being bombed by a Nazi Junkers Ju 88 on August 16, 1941, following which whisky had reportedly run into nearby water burns and rivers which intoxicated nearby farm animals.

“After World War Two ended, the distillery began renovations, but sadly during the repairs in 1959 vapours were ignited, causing an explosion that destroyed a newly repaired still and part of the distillery.

Banff - 1976 (Private Collection) Gordon and MacPhail | Whisky Hammer

“The distillery was finally mothballed in 1983, with most of the buildings being fully dismantled by 1990 and the last warehouse was destroyed by yet another fire in 1991.”

For those lucky enough to have a bottle of this Banff distillery whisky, it is likely to sell at an auction for upwards of £1,000 depending on the reserve price. Y ou can buy a bottle for £4,300 at The Whisky Exchange. Mr Milne’s recommendation for a similar - and available - whisky is Bowmore 18-year-old, which you can buy at Still Spirit for £129.95.