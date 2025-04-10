Kids eat free this Easter at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh

Easter at Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh

Families in Edinburgh need look no further than George Street for a fantastic family day out that won’t break the bank.

With the Easter holidays in full swing, popular city centre restaurant Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh has launched a family-friendly deal where kids eat free, available Sunday to Friday from 30th March to 27th April, the perfect pit stop for young adventurers taking in the city sights.

With every adult entrée purchased, families will receive a complimentary meal from the Captain Messi Kids Menu, designed for children aged 10 and under. Packed with tasty options like Messi’s Golden Chicken Sandwich and the Messi Burger, the menu also includes a collectible Captain Messi toy to take home.

The excitement doesn’t stop there as the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at the restaurant on Saturday 19th April, and visitors can expect some fun surprises in store. Families are invited to kick-start the Easter weekend with a delicious breakfast, available from 10am to 12pm. Guests can choose from the full breakfast menu featuring favourites such as pancakes, avocado toast and the hearty full Scottish breakfast.