Judges announced for The Scotsman Scran Awards

Winners at The Scotsman Scran Awards will be announced in June, and the judging panel has been revealed.

Judges for our first Scran Awards have been announced, with the panel of experts responsible for choosing the winners from our reader’s nominations.

The Scotsman Scran Awards Judges

Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman food and drink editor

Known for cake making, experimental jam recipes, Champagne, whisky and gin drinking, Rosalind is the Food and Drink Editor, restaurant reviewer and whisky writer for The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday, as well as hosting Scran, The Scotsman's food and drink podcast.

Paul Trainer

Editor - Glasgow World

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GlasgowWorld's editor has an extensive background in local journalism. Previously publisher at the Glasgowist online community, he has written popular books including Glasgow's 100 Best Restaurants and the Best of Glasgow city guide and cookbook. Paul was appointed to lead the team of reporters and video journalists at GlasgowWorld. His interests and specialisms include profile interviews, music features, art and the history of Glasgow's nightlife. Paul leads the food and drink coverage for the website.

Charlotte Coyle

Brand Ambassador - Brown-Forman Beverages

After graduating university, Charlotte worked in the hospitality industry for nearly eight years in her hometown of Liverpool. Charlotte crossed over to the other side of the bar to work for Brown-Forman as a brand ambassador, before starting as the Malts Ambassador in early 2021. She represents The GlenDronach; a sherry cask matured single malt, Benriach; a Speyside single malt and Glenglassaugh; a coastal single malt, travelling all over the United Kingdom speaking to both novices and experts about Scotch whisky. Charlotte is extremely passionate and knowledgeable about spirits and especially single malts.

Gordon Craig

Chef Owner - Taisteal

Originally from Glasgow, Gordon has worked his way up through the hospitality scene in the UK from TGI Fridays to three Michelin star restaurants. He is chef owner of Taisteal in Edinburgh, which focuses on using the best local Scottish ingredients, combined with influence with flavours and techniques from around the world.

Anna Graham

Head of Environment, Science & Innovation at the Scotch Whisky Association

Anna joined the SWA as Head of Environment, Science and Innovation in January 2022, and leads on key elements of the sector’s sustainability strategy, with a particular focus on circular economy, water use and stewardship and land management. Anna has worked in the field of sustainability for 20 years in a variety of roles within both the private and public sector, primarily in the development and delivery of business support programmes, and associated policy.

Mike Hayward

Founder, The Glasgow Distillery Co.

Mike founded The Glasgow Distillery alongside his long-term business partner, Liam, in 2012. He oversees all aspects of running the business alongside spirit strategy and NPD; ensuring that the distillery’s well recognised reputation for producing experimental and innovative spirits across gin, vodka, rum, blended and single malt whisky is sustained and continues to grow.

Adam Stewart

Food & Drink Blogger - Social Consultant

With a wealth of experience within the hospitality industry, Adam works as a social consultant for Scottish and Global hospitality brands. From fast food chains to local Scottish businesses, Adam has helped put hospitality businesses into the spotlight. With around 30,000 hits, Adam’s personal food blog continues to review restaurants and bars, providing an honest account of the food, drink and experience received.

Specialising in influencer marketing and events, Adam continues to provide influencer and celebrity engagement for clients, firmly placing each hospitality venue on the map.

Mel Fraser

Blogger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel writes a blog and presents vlogs on food and travel, and has over 90k followers on Tiktok and 1.6million likes.

How to nominate

Nominations for The Scotsman Scran Awards have been open for weeks, and close on 19 May. There are 16 category awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is. You can nominate your favourite restaurant, chef, spirit, whisky, influencer or gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

To find out more and nominate for free, visit www.scranawards.co.uk. We are looking for nominations from the industry as well as our readers who want to recognise the sector they enjoy. Nominations close on Friday 19 May and the awards dinner and celebration will take place on Monday 19 June at Platform in Glasgow.

Thank you to our headline partner Benriach Distillery and our category sponsors Scotch Whisky Association, Glasgow Distillery and Chef Works without which the event wouldn't be possible.

Please Drink Responsibly.