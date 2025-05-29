Japanese ambassador delights in Irn Bru and 'fantastic' haggis on trip to Scotland
They are iconic Scottish products that couldn’t be more different - but they both found a fan in the form of the Japanese ambassador to the UK.
Hiroshi Suzuki arriving in Edinburgh on Wednesday after announcing his first visit to Scotland last week. And Mr Suzuki wasted no time in taking to social media to document his trip, where he has been delighted to try haggis with a dram, as well as tucking into a Tunnocks tea cake for breakfast.
Mr Suzuki has used social media to share details of his travels, often posing with a Paddington bear soft toy. He announced his arrival in Edinburgh with a snap of himself and Paddington with Edinburgh Castle in the background.
He then delighted his 124,800 followers on X by posting a video of himself eating haggis and sipping on a dram at the Scotch Malt Whisky Society. In the video, Mr Suzuki gives Scotland’s national dish his seal of approval by saying: “I’m enjoying haggis - oh, it’s fantastic.”
Mr Suzuki then posted a video of him trying Irn Bru, next to a cardboard cut out of Robbie Williams, who is playing at Murrayfield this weekend. He said of our ‘other’ national drink: “Irn Bru, what else can beat this, it’s great!”
As well as trying some of the country’s most loved produce and visiting Adam Smith House, Mr Suzuki also met Alison Johnstone, the presiding officer of the Scottish Parliament, where he “enjoyed fruitful discussions on a wide range of topics, including economic and cultural ties between Japan and Scotland”.
The ambassador also attended a cross-party group meeting to deepen his understanding of the Scottish Government's initiatives for the 2025 Expo in Japan.
Mr Suzuki has been in his post since September last year. The former ambassador, Hajime Hayashi, met with First Minister John Swinney in September last year where they emphasised the historically significant relationship between Japan and Scotland.
