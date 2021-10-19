Jaffy's Mallaig Kippers, described by the judges as 'a breakfast of dreams' wins Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021

“With some good bread and butter this really would be a breakfast of dreams,” said one of the judges who helped crown Jaffy’s Mallaig Kippers as Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021. Another said, “Remarkably juicy and tender. Melts in the mouth, creamy, and the smoke level is well judged, gently lingering not overpowering”.

It sounds like fourth-generation company, J.Lawrie & Sons, were worthy winners of this trophy, which was presented on Sunday October 17 at an event in Harrogate, as the culmination of the Guild of Fine Food’s Great Taste Awards 2021.

Their traditionally cured and cold smoked herring also won a Great Taste Golden Fork from Scotland, which was sponsored by Scotland Food and Drink.

“We are absolutely delighted,” says Jeff Lawrie. “As a small family business running since 1944, we put tradition, heritage and quality at the heart of everything we do and so this recognition from the Guild of Fine Food and their fantastic lineup of judges is such an incredible honour”.

They are the only remaining kipper smokehouse in a port where these businesses once thrived. Jaffy’s smoke their herring over whisky cask oak shavings in their 30 foot brick kiln, which is powered by the wind. They also run a seafood/speciality foods shop, a fish and chip shop, and sell other varieties of smoked fish, including salmon and haddock.

This business has already seen a boost in online sales after the announcement. “We have, which is lovely,” says Lawrie.

They were one of 218 Great Taste 3-star Award winning UK products, including Scottish offerings such as The Gin Bothy’s Rum Bothy, Rora Dairy’s Traditional Greek-Style Yoghurt and Morecambe Bay Oysters from the Loch Fyne Oyster Co, all of whom were entered into this final.

After already being thoroughly assessed to get to that stage, they were then rejudged on who would take home the ultimate prize.

Although Jaffy’s were the big winners for Scotland on the night, a Stornoway business took away another prize. Macleod & Macleod received the Nigel Barden Heritage Award for their Great Taste 3-star award-winning Stornoway Black Pudding.

