Copa Gift Set

Winner of Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year at the Scottish Gin Awards 2021, the Isle of Harris Distillery, has opened a new Christmas pop-up store in Glasgow’s Princes Square. Located on the first floor, it sells bottles of their classic spirit, in its familiar ridged bottle, as well as glassware, gifts and presentation boxes, and is open seven days a week, 10am-8pm, until Christmas Eve.

“As the festive season approaches, we’ve taken a further step closer to our customers by opening a new Isle of Harris Gin pop-up shop in the dear green city of Glasgow”, says Mike Donald, chief storyteller at Isle of Harris Distillers. “We’re delighted to announce that over November and December we will be sharing our island spirit in the beautiful Princes Square”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isle of Harris Gin ambassadors, Calum Barker and Iona Cairns, will be helping shoppers peruse their selection, which includes The Harris Serve Gift Set, £70, in a box that contains a bottle of the gin and two glasses, and is embossed with sugar kelp flakes. There’s also the Harris Serve and Gift Set, £90, which contains the same, but also photographs of the island by Iain Angus Macleod and some of their Sugar Kelp Aromatic Water, which was created by Amanda Saurin of Wild Eve and The Temple on Harris. This can be added, along with vermouth and grapefruit, to make their Isle of Harris Gin Dry Martini serve.

If you’ve been thinking about investing in one of their Distillery Harris Tweed Jackets, which are available for men or women, made to order by Judy R Clark and have prices starting from £660, they will have examples of these on display.

“We’re really excited to have strengthened our retail offering with the arrival of Isle of Harris Distillers to Princes Square”, says Katie Moody, head of marketing at the Buchanan Street shopping centre. “It’s the best gin on the market, proven by their recent win as Scottish Distiller of the Year. We’re looking forward to being able to offer our customers the chance to sample and buy this fantastic product. With Christmas on the way, it’s the perfect time of year for the store to open.”

48 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, www.harrisdistillery.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.