Inside 'Hamptons-style' fish and chips restaurant that's opened in 'most beautiful' seaside town

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 11:04 BST

A new Hamptons-style fish and chips restaurant has opened in a scenic Scottish seaside town.

The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, Scotland’s latest upmarket fish and chip restaurant, is now open in South Queensferry. With a laid back, cool, nautical vibe, the restaurant is inspired by the exclusive seafood destination that is “The Hamptons” in New York State and is the latest venture from the family team behind Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Fife.

Situated within the former Frankie & Bennys next to the Dakota Hotel in the scenic town, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack offers high-end fish and chips, showcasing all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland, sourced from the most trusted, high quality suppliers of sustainable fish and seafood.

The new restaurant is creating over sixty jobs across both kitchen and front of house, and represents an investment of over £350k from the Coghill family, who already operate the multiple award winning Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline.

Here we take a look inside the new restaurant.

A Fife-based restaurant has opened a new 'Hamptons-style seafood destination' in South Queensferry.

1. The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack

A Fife-based restaurant has opened a new 'Hamptons-style seafood destination' in South Queensferry.

Situated within the former Frankie & Bennys next to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack offers high-end fish and chips, showcasing all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland.

2. The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack

Situated within the former Frankie & Bennys next to the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack offers high-end fish and chips, showcasing all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland.

The new restaurant is creating over sixty jobs across both kitchen and front of house, and represents an investment of over £350k from the Coghill family, who already operate the multiple award winning Jack 'O' Bryan's Bar & Kitchen in Fife.

3. The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack

The new restaurant is creating over sixty jobs across both kitchen and front of house, and represents an investment of over £350k from the Coghill family, who already operate the multiple award winning Jack 'O' Bryan's Bar & Kitchen in Fife.

The over 55's, a staple customer of fish & chip restaurants, are celebrated with "The Fish Shack Supper Club", which offers them haddock & chips, bread & butter, and a pot of tea for only £15 per person.

4. The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack

The over 55's, a staple customer of fish & chip restaurants, are celebrated with "The Fish Shack Supper Club", which offers them haddock & chips, bread & butter, and a pot of tea for only £15 per person.

