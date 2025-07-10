The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack, Scotland’s latest upmarket fish and chip restaurant, is now open in South Queensferry. With a laid back, cool, nautical vibe, the restaurant is inspired by the exclusive seafood destination that is “The Hamptons” in New York State and is the latest venture from the family team behind Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s in Fife.

Situated within the former Frankie & Bennys next to the Dakota Hotel in the scenic town, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack offers high-end fish and chips, showcasing all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland, sourced from the most trusted, high quality suppliers of sustainable fish and seafood.

The new restaurant is creating over sixty jobs across both kitchen and front of house, and represents an investment of over £350k from the Coghill family, who already operate the multiple award winning Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Dunfermline.

Here we take a look inside the new restaurant.

