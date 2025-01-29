Indian tapas on the new Ronaq lunch menu

Ronaq, one of Edinburgh’s most popular Indian restaurants, is spicing things up with the launch of a lunchtime tapas menu.

Available from this weekend (Saturday, February 1), the new menu at the Comely Bank BYOB will feature four sections – starter, mains, accompaniments and afters.

The usual traditional classics such as pakora, chicken biryani, lamb jalfrazi and vegetable korma will all be featured alongside an array of other mouth-watering meals, while fans of fish curry won’t be disappointed by the Machli Balti, haddock cooked with green peppers, coriander, cumin, cardamoms, pimento and cinnamon.

Diners can choose one dish from each section.

There is also a children’s menu offering chicken tikka, chicken curry, chicken korma and fish fingers.

The tapas will be served from 12-2pm Monday-Friday, and from 2pm-5pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We’re excited to introduce this new lunchtime offering for our customers,” said owner Mohammed Shoaib.

“Tapas are a fun way to enjoy a number of different dishes and there is something for everybody on the menu. It’s an ideal way to taste a variety of the flavours which we are renowned for.