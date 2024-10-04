I went to 'stunning' Scotland to try the ‘UK’s best fish and chips’ - but the chippies are better in Yorkshire
I recently spent the day travelling to Scotland to try Anstruther Fish Bar, a chippy that overlooks the harbour and is often dubbed one of the best by some food reviewers - but it didn’t live up to the hype.
Granted, it was a big ask to go to this coastal resort, a small village in Scotland, and try better fish and chips than anywhere else.
The area itself was stunning and it was perfect weather for dining al fresco. Eating freshly caught fish, it was idyllic. But unfortunately, I’ve had better cooked fish and chips here in Yorkshire.
My parents used to run a chippy in Barnsley so I was brought up on chips and battered sausage.
For me, good fish and chips have to be cooked in beef dripping and freshly made. It’s amazing how many places don’t regularly change their oil - and I can taste it.
Fortunately for my petrol, but not so fortunately for my waistline, my favourite chip shops are closer to home. My favourite as a child was Mermaid in the Burlington Arcade, Barnsley, where I used to go with my nan.
In Wakefield, I’ve always enjoyed Kingfisher in Calder Grove, but my new favourite is George a Greens Fisheries in Lupset, which is banging.
If I’m off to the seaside, I like Audrey’s in Bridlington, The Magpie Cafe in Whitby and The Lifeboat Fish Bar in Scarborough.
Leeds has lots of fish and chip shops but Murgatroyds in Yeadon and Miners Fisheries in Morley are top notch. In York, I love Thompson’s Famous Fish & Chips.
If we’re just talking about the chips themselves, I love the homemade triple cooked chips I had with lasagne at Audrey’s in Barnsley. For something a little different, I’m currently addicted to Bobby’s Salt and Pepper Chips.
One of my most popular reviews posted on the Rate My Takeaway YouTube channel was Binley Mega Chippy, who bossed it with their viral theme tune. For me, however, they weren’t the best either. The best chippies are definitely in Yorkshire.
