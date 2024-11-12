I visited Scotland’s ‘most scenic cafe' - and the views and cakes are worth the hype

It might be a bit of a drive, but a pit-stop at this charming lochside cafe is well worth it

I have a friend who recently passed his driving test and who spends a lot of his weekends touring Scotland and posting joyous pictures and stories to his Instagram feed.

As a former shift worker, he’s not only relishing having weekends off now he is in a new role, but the freedom of having a car and a licence is giving him to explore Scotland.

This has inspired me to do the same. Working from home, the week can get a bit groundhog day-esque sometimes, so I’m always on the lookout for somewhere new to visit - and if there’s good food and drink involved, then that’s a huge bonus.

Rosalind Erskine

One of the places that caught my eye this summer was The Boatshed cafe, located on the shore of Loch Goil. This charming dog-friendly, small cafe has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram thanks to its stunning views of the loch.

Opened in 2019, the Boatshed cafe is part of Loch Goil Cruisers. It serves breakfast and lunch and there’s a covered deck area outside for diners to soak up the beautiful views.

After a wonderful Friday night dinner at Wild Kabn Kitchen last month, and an overnight stay in Inverary, I decided the timing was perfect to drive an extra 40 minutes to check out this popular spot. We arrived just after the cafe opened at 10am on a sunny, but chilly autumn morning, and had the pick of the outdoor seating.

While the roaring wood burning stove inside was enticing, as was the smell of the freshly made coffee, the views really do make you want to be outside, even if the weather isn’t as nice. The loch was still and glassy and the feeders and houses attached to the nearby trees made for excellent bird spotting.

The entire scene was that of total tranquillity - just what’s needed on a Saturday morning escape from the city.

Rosalind Erskine

The breakfast menu is succinct, with filled rolls, eggs on toast, toasted waffles, and toast with butter and jam, as well as fresh orange juice. After ordering flat white coffees - made with Glen Lyon coffee - and bacon and egg breakfast rolls, we sat and enjoyed watching the wildlife and small boats on the loch.

After breakfast, it would have been rude not to order some of the homemade cakes on offer. We went for the absolutely massive white chocolate and cherry scone and the super sweet Biscoff traybake, as well as some more coffee.

In the time we spent over breakfast and cakes, the cafe filled up with families, walkers and a host of young people. I’ve written before about how social media can spotlight small businesses, and given the cafe’s following and posts shared, it’s clear to see that’s what has happened here. It’s great to see a place that is out of the way for most people - the cafe is an hour and 20 miniature drive from Glasgow - being enjoyed by so many.