I tried the sell-out Marks and Spencer pistachio Easter egg - it’s the ultimate Dubai chocolate

One of the most popular Easter eggs this year is Marks and Spencer’s take on the Dubai chocolate trend. Here’s what we thought of it.

I’ve never been happier in an M&S food shop than when I finally found their Collection Extra Thick Pistachio and Milk Chocolate Egg on the shelf (and that’s saying something as my main source of wine was once solely from the £10 dine in meal deal before it ended in 2021). I’d been on this particular Easter egg hunt since late February but hadn’t been able to find any trace of the pistachio egg in any local, or non-local stores for weeks.

The reason for this is the, still extremely popular, ‘Dubai chocolate trend’. What started as a viral video from an influencer showcasing a pistachio bar made by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai in 2024 has resulted in chocolatiers and chocolate companies in the UK creating pistachio chocolate to keep up with this craze.

The M&S pistachio Easter egg has been a sellout success this spring. | Rosalind Erskine

This particular M&S pistachio egg also had its viral social media moment, hence why it then sold out nationwide. It is part of a wider range of pistachio products being sold by M&S, including Collection Pistachio Crème and Collection 5 Pistachio Rolled Eggs.

Kathryn Turner, director of product development said: "We've seen the pistachio trend explode in the past few months, both on restaurant menus and on social media, so it's a real focus for us as one of our top flavour trends this year. Given the popularity for pistachio, we knew our customers would be obsessed with pistachio-flavoured Easter treats – and we set out to develop the best in the business.” So how does the Collection Extra Thick Pistachio and Milk Chocolate Egg fare?

First of all the packaging is lovely, dark blue with a bright green pattern and ribbon and plastic-free, which is good to see. As the name suggests, this egg is extra thick with M&S claiming this is the thickest egg in their range this year. Thanks to our amazingly sunny weather, the egg was softer than normal so easy to break into bits to eat but I think if it had been colder it’d be difficult to get into with just your hands.

The M&S pistachio Easter egg has been a sellout success | Rosalind Erskine

The shell is 40 per cent Belgian milk chocolate while inside is a vibrant green pistachio truffle with some obvious whole and chopped pistachios sprinkled throughout. It’s smooth, rich, creamy and wonderfully nutty - the ultimate Dubai chocolate and certainly a brilliant Easter treat for those who love a nut truffle.

Inside the M&S pistachio Easter egg | Rosalind Erskine

I’ve tried and love Chocolatia’s popular Dubai pistachio bar which has some sea salt to give a more savoury note. This egg is pure sweet indulgence - no savoury or saltiness - making it ideal with a cup of tea. I could have eaten about half in one sitting (it’s not so rich as to put you off having a lot at once) but I managed to stop myself and save some for Easter. If you can find it in store, it’s easy to see why this is being hailed as M&S’s product of the year.