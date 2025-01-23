I tried haggis sushi and this is why it will convert the haters

Haggis sushi washed down with a can of Irn-Bru? Here’s what Rosalind Erskine thought of the latest modern take on Burns Night

Irn-Bru and Yo! Sushi devised a Burns Night menu with a twist and I was one of the first to try it ahead of the big night on Saturday.

The reason behind this, frankly, weird sounding pairing is that, according to new research commissioned by Irn-Bru, despite one in seven Scots enjoying haggis, one fifth (20 per cent) don’t celebrate Burns Night because it feels “too traditional”.

Therefore, what could be less traditional than swapping a dinner of haggis, neeps and tatties for teriyaki haggis, nigiri haggis and prosciutto sushi rolls and haggis Katsu curry - all washed down with an Irn-Bru?

Four Yo! Sushi restaurants in Scotland served this twist on a Burns supper and I headed along to one of them - West George Street in Glasgow - for a preview of the dishes as well as some live music.

The night started with a parade of Irn-Bru cans making their sweeping way through the restaurant on the Yo! Sushi conveyor belt while we settled in. Then, after an introduction to the menu, was the less than traditional toast to the haggis, sang wonderfully to the tune of Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso by Kirsteen Harvey. This was followed by a literal toasting - via blowtorch - of the haggis and prosciutto rolls by the chef, before the food started making its way around the room on the belt.

As well as the haggis sushi, there were sides of crispy pumpkin katsu coated with panko breadcrumbs and served with tonkatsu sauce, pak choi and a ponzu salad and the classic Yo! fries, topped with sriracha mayo, sesame seeds and sprinkled with seaweed.

The haggis nigiri was a clear favourite for most and consisted of deep fried sushi rice with haggis, topped with teriyaki sauce, mayo, spring onion and sesame seeds on top of the four pieces. By far the most interesting was the haggis and prosciutto rolls, with the charring from the blowtorch adding extra depth of flavour to what looks a lot like traditional sushi.

The sides were delicious. While the haggis katsu needed more curry sauce, it won the thumbs up at my table. More drinks were had while we helped ourselves to extra dishes as the live music, from DJ Bothy Bass, turned traditional bagpipe music on its head.

While sushi is meant to be a clean, healthy choice, this definitely was a much heavier meal. But it’s a fun take on a classic that will appeal to many who do not fancy a traditional Burns night celebration or who don’t see themselves as lovers of haggis.