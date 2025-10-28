I ran a whisky-fuelled 10k on one of Scotland's most beautiful routes
Whisky and running don’t seem like a good combination. I’ve always wondered how people run the famous Medoc Marathon, with its 23 wine-tasting stations along the course. Having too much water, coffee or breakfast pre-run can make me feel queasy. I’ve never attempted a marathon though the thought of being slightly inebriated might make those miles fly by.
While Scotland isn’t home to vineyards, yet, we are known for our whisky, with Speyside the most prolific region for production. It’s a destination close to my heart - I love the rolling hills, scenery and tranquillity of the place as well as the wonderful whiskies. Which is why I was surprised to never have heard of the Dramathon until a couple of years ago when I was in Dufftown with friends in October, the week before the ‘whisky-fuelled’ run.
Thinking it was an event where people drank drams over a prolonged period of time, I didn’t think much about it until a friend and whisky writer ran the marathon last year and I found out that the dramathon was, in fact, a series of runs - marathon, half marathon or 10k - along the Speyside Way.
Having completed couch to 5k last year, I decided in early January (having never run a 10k before) to sign up to the Wee Dram, or 10k-ish, run from Aberlour to Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown. Still unsure whether there would be dram stations along the way, I ran three 10ks this year to train and, before I knew it, it was mid October and Dramathon time. It fell between two weddings and some time off work, which was not an ideal recipe for peak fitness, but the weather was looking kind at least.
Much like the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, which is held over the first May bank holiday, the Dramathon sees whisky fans from all over the world descend on Speyside and during the registration process (where you pick up your number, timer and potentially indulge in a whisky or two) I heard accents from Germany, America and England.
The Wee Dram 10k is the last run to start, with the marathon (or Full Dram) starting in the morning from Glenfarclas and the half marathon starting from Tamdhu - with everyone running to Dufftown. Luckily it was a stunning sunny day as we set off from the Aberlour park by the river Spey. A fairly flat first half led into a slow incline for the rest of the route and I have never been more glad to see the Balvenie distillery and its sister site of Glenfiddich.
There’s something very different about running a 10k (or almost 11k as this route is) in a race setting. Not just the other people but the adrenaline and shouts of support from people lining the route. Though I am glad the whiskies are left to the end, and presented in wee miniatures and not great big drams.
The Dramathon was a brilliant, fun way to see more of Speyside in its beautiful autumn glory, as well as a great excuse to have some whiskies after the run. It’s also a hot ticket, with places this year selling out in 24 hours so it’s worth getting online quickly in January to secure your spot even if, like me, you’re not an experienced runner.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.