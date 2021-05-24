I. J. Mellis announces reopening date for their Cheese Lounge in Morningside, Edinburgh

The Cheese Lounge in Morningside, Edinburgh (Photo: I J Mellis).

After seven months of closure, I. J. Mellis Cheese Lounge in Morningside will reopen on June 10 this year.

Tucked away in the back of their Morningside shop which is currently open, The Cheese Lounge will once again offer visitors a place to relax with a plate of artisan cheeses and a glass of wine.

The menu has been altered slightly, however, the cheese board will remain the predominant feature of the lounge which has been running for three years.

Dining covers will be reduced from 22 to 14 to allow for more distance between different dining parties.

Rory Mellis, director of I. J. Mellis said: “We are really excited to get it back up and running and get the atmosphere back up and flowing.

"The Cheese Lounge is the final part of the jigsaw and then we will be back to how we were before all this started.

“Morningside is heavily missing what it’s had in the past couple of years.

"We just launched a brand new wine range in all the shops so we are just looking forward for people to come in and try them in-house.”

Guests can choose from 35 new wines, plus a selection of old-world fine wines that are exclusive to the Lounge.

Signature cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as other cheese dishes including Welsh Rarebit and duck terrine will be on offer.

Screens will remain up to divide the tables which Mr Mellis commented brought a bit of ‘charisma' to people’s dining experiences when they initially had to introduce lockdown safety measures.

With all their stores including their Edinburgh branches in Morningside, Victoria Street and Stockbridge open, I. J. Mellis’ entire team were brought back just before Christmas last year.

The cheese experts are currently hiring for a front of house for the Cheese Lounge as they are expecting it be busy once they reopen.

Mr Mellis added: “We’ve actually made three new positions in the company since December so we are slowly growing."

The lounge will be open for lunch seven days a week between 12pm and 2pm, and in the evenings between 5pm and 10pm from Wednesday through Saturday.

You can book a table online or call 01314478889.

