How to Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Glasgow and Edinburgh

National Afternoon Tea Week is just around the corner, running from 12th-18th August, and it's the perfect time to indulge in one of Britain’s most charming traditions! Scotland is the ideal place to celebrate this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re a big tea fan or just want to treat yourself, Glasgow and Edinburgh’s top venues offer a range of exceptional afternoon teas that turn this classic tradition into something truly special. Gemma Logan, party expert at Scottish events company Fizzbox, shares the best experiences to make Afternoon Tea Week 2024 one to remember.

Price: From £43.50 per person

Celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week

Location: Shuttle Street, Glasgow, G1 1QA

Hop aboard the iconic Routemaster bus and cruise through Glasgow's sights while indulging in a delicious afternoon tea. From the cultural centre to the River Clyde, soak in the views as you tuck into freshly-cut sandwiches, cakes and classic scones with jam and clotted cream. You’ll enjoy delicious teas as you enjoy your 90 minute journey and can make things even more special with gin cocktails or prosecco.

Price: From £17.50 per person

Location: 36 Renfield Street, Glasgow, Glasgow, G2 1LU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy afternoon tea with a twist at Revolucion De Cuba on Renfield Street. Dive into a delicious spread featuring tropical chicken skewers, jamon croquettes and mushroom quesadillas. Save room for dessert with tempting treats like churros and chocolate brownies. With its lively vibe, this venue promises a relaxed, fun-filled atmosphere with a glass of prosecco or a cocktail making things even more special. Of course, tea is also available for tea lovers!

Price: From £49.95 per person

Location: 22 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, EH2 1AY

Treat yourself to a delightful experience with Edinburgh’s gin afternoon tea bus! Hop aboard this vintage tour bus and enjoy a full afternoon tea while cruising through the city’s sights. Sip on their signature pot-tails made with a variety of Scottish gins, infused with aromatic herbs and adorned with edible flowers. Indulge in a range of savoury and sweet treats, from delectable cakes to scones slathered with clotted cream and jam. It’s the perfect blend of sightseeing and scrumptiousness, letting you savour the best of both worlds in style!

Price: From £20 per person

Location: Your venue in Edinburgh or Glasgow

If you’re from the Edinburgh area but don’t fancy going out, the afternoon tea can come straight to your doorstep with this kit that’ll be delivered to your home or hired venue. Most treats are good to go right out of the box, but if a bit of assembly is needed, fear not because it's as easy as pie. You’ll enjoy chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts and tomato parmesan biscuits. Expect classic delights with a modern twist. And for the sweet tooth in you, there's a variety of cakes, from chocolate choux buns to strawberry white chocolate cheesecake. Plus, don't miss out on those essential scones with jam and cream!

Price: From £50 per person

Location: Glasgow or Edinburgh city centre