How Millennials and Gen-Z have changed your morning coffee

Research suggests younger UK consumers have permanently altered coffee habits - and it could be influencing what’s in your cup.

A survey commissioned by coffee roaster Matthew Algie found 42 per cent of Millennials (aged 28 to 43) and 43 per cent of Gen Z (aged 16-27) say their coffee consumption has changed since the UK’s first lockdown on March 23, 2020.

Nearly half of Millennials (48 per cent) reported drinking more coffee than before the pandemic, while 45 per cent of Gen Z said the same. By contrast, older generations have been less affected, with only 21 per cent of Gen X (aged 44-59) and 14 per cent of Baby Boomers (aged 60-78) saying their habits have shifted.

The findings also suggest a growing appreciation for high-quality coffee, particularly among younger consumers. More than half of Millennials (51 per cent) and 42 per cent of Gen Z said they now place greater value on good coffee than before lockdowns. Expectations around quality have risen as well, with 61 per cent of respondents saying they now expect all coffee to be of a high standard – rising to 64 per cent among both Millennials and Baby Boomers.

Experts at Matthew Algie claim the shift has been driven by a greater willingness to experiment with coffee techniques and products during lockdown.

Home brewing coffee has become more popular in the last five years | contributed

Kate Asamoa, a director at Matthew Algie, said: “The Covid-19 lockdowns reshaped daily life in ways we’re still uncovering and coffee habits are no exception. With routines disrupted, people sought out small comforts – like coffee – not just as a pick-me-up, but as a ritual of consistency and pleasure. For younger consumers, whose preferences were still developing, this period has had a particularly lasting impact.

“One of the most notable shifts has been the growing focus on quality and sustainability. With more time at home and, in some cases, extra disposable income, many consumers embraced home brewing – experimenting with different beans, brewing methods and specialty coffee brands. A heightened awareness of coffee sourcing and flavour profiles has not only reshaped preferences, but also established a lasting trend beyond the pandemic.”

The poll was carried out by Opinion Matters, with 2,003 people in the UK aged 16 or older interviewed between March 7-10.

Estelle MacGilp, head of coffee sourcing at Matthew Algie, added: “The lasting effect is a more conscious and engaged coffee drinker. Again, particularly among younger generations, there’s an increased awareness of ethical sourcing, production methods, and the craft behind a great cup of coffee. This presents an exciting opportunity for the coffee industry to not only meet, but exceed evolving consumer expectations – by prioritising transparency, sustainability, and exceptional quality at every stage of the supply chain.”

It seems people are also going out for coffee on a regular basis, with the British Coffee Association reporting the high street café culture has continued to boom. A total of 80 per cent of people who visit coffee shops are doing so at least once a week, a survey said, whilst 16 per cent visit on a daily basis. The survey showed a lot of younger people were turning away from chains in favour of independent businesses.

Beth Houston, 25, from Glasgow, said: "When I want to treat myself, I go to a coffee shop or make a high-quality coffee at home instead of just having instant ... lockdown as a whole opened my eyes to a lot of things.