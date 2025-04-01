Historic Scottish seaside village denied community buyout to reopen only pub in town

The residents of a picturesque Scottish town have been trying to save their only pub.

The Scottish Government has rejected a community buyout bid from the residents of North Queensferry in Fife. The community wants to buy The Albert Hotel, a hotel and bar, one of only two pubs - both of whom are closed - in the historic town.

Posting about the decision, councillor David Barratt explained the rejection, writing: “The Community right to buy application for The Albert in North Queensferry was rejected by the Scottish Government earlier this month.

The Albert Hotel, North Queensferry (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“In the decision notice, the Minister accepted much of the bid but indicated they were not satisfied with the sustainability of the business case. The decision concludes that “the likely effects of not granting consent are that the building will continue in its present state”, and so essentially rejects the possibility of success in favour of likely failure.

“While this seems perverse, it is the nature of the legislation that means the government must assess the application in front of them. The Community Trust met at the weekend and, having reviewed the decision, believe there are errors in procedure and reasoning, giving strong grounds for appeal. The appeal process is likely to take several months.”

Replies to the Facebook post show the disappointment in the decision, with one writing about how the Albert could thrive under community ownership like the Red Lion in Culross. They wrote: “Such a disappointing response. You only have to look at The Red Lion Inn in Culross to see how successful it could actually be. For such an iconic spot on the Fife coast with the views that it has, it is such a depressing sight to come around the corner to see this all boarded up as well as the completely run-down Ferrybridge on the other corner. It's hardly an enticing view for locals or visitors.”

The pub was granted a premises license in 2018, a year after it was closed and boarded up. Before it was shut down it had been a hotel and bar for almost 200 years, and predated the Forth Bridge by a few decades. It was named after Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s visit to the town in 1842.

At the time of closure, The Albert’s owner wanted to change the use of the building and convert it into flats. This plan was rejected by Fife Council, a move backed by the Fife Green councillor Ryan Blackadder. The original proposal was withdrawn after running into more than 100 objections, and returned with a fresh bid in December 2021 for one two-bedroomed flat and three flats with three bedrooms.

Since then the developers say the building is in serious disrepair. They have said that the former nine bedroom hotel, bar and restaurant has become infested with wood rot and is not safe for use as it stands. The latest planning application for the hotel and bar was in 2023 . At the same time, to save The Albert from development, the North Queensferry Community Trust started their bid to buy the building.