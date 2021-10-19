Scotland is blessed with some of the finest food and drink in the world – from Scotch whisky and boutique gins to wild salmon and haggis.
Many of the festivals that take place each year that celebrate the tastes of Scotland have fallen victim to the global pandemic this year.
Here are 9 that are well worth a visit.
1. Kirkcudbright Food Festival
One of the highlights of the Scottish foodie calendar, the Kirkcudbright Food Festival takes place across several venues in the Dumfries and Galloway town on the weekend of the 23th and 24th of October. There will be plenty of food and drink stalls, masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, children's workshops, food trails, and the event will feature appearances by the 'Incredible Spice Man' Tony Singh.
2. The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival,
Taking place from 3-8 November, the Speyside Whisky Festival is offering a series of in-person events, for whisky experts and novices alike. The programme includes the opportunity to delve into the history and the process behind The Glenlivet Distillery, a chance to blend your own Benriach whisky and a unique night time tour of Glen Moray Distillery.
3. Taste of Shetland Festival
The Taste of Shetland Festival is billed as "an annual celebration of Shetland's larder, showcasing locally-produced food and drink". Browse stalls, chat with local food producers, enjoy the samples and stock up on some of the fantastic food and drink Shetland has to offer. It takes place in the island capital of Lerwick on Saturday, October 23.
4. The Dundee Gin and Beer Fest
The GIn and Beer Fest takes place at Dundee University's Bonar Hall on Saturday, November 20. It will showcasing some of the best gins and beers from across the UK, along with vodka and rums too. The tickets are £18, for one of two sessions, and include a welcome drink, a brochure, a chance to meet the makers, and take part in tastings. There will also be music and food on offer.
