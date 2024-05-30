Here are 7 of Scotland's most picturesque fish and chips shops - including one of the most awarded

From award-winning fish and chips overlooking the sea to soaking in the views at Scotland’s most northerly chippy, here are some of the best places to enjoy a meal surrounded by picture perfect seaside scenery.
1. Fish Works, Largs
This family-run fish and chip shop is one of the best in the country, as it was named in the top 50 best fish and chip takeaways and won third place in the Takeaway of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip awards this year. There’s outdoor seating where you can soak up the views of the Firth of Clyde. Photo: Fish Works, Largs
2. The Harbour Chip Shop, Portree, Skye
This small fish and chip shop has an ideal location, as its name suggests, overlooking the harbour in Portree on the Isle of Skye. Enjoy a fish supper overlooking the water and the famous colourful houses. Photo: Shutterstock
3. EE-USK, Oban
This fish and seafood restaurant couldn’t get any closer to the water, meaning it has excellent views across Oban Bay to the islands of Kerrera, Lismore, and beyond. They serve a range of seafood and fish, including a traditional fish supper. Photo: EE-USK, Oban
4. Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar, Gourdon
This Aberdeenshire village is home to a picturesque harbour and the Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar, which has been called a ‘little gem’ by TripAdvisor reviewers. Enjoy fish and chips with a sea view from the dining room of the restaurant. Photo: Quayside Restaurant and Fish Bar, Gourdon