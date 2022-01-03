Here are 6 of the best vegan restaurants in Glasgow, according to Happy Cow

With Veganuary occurring around the world throughout January, it’s time to try some new tasty vegan restaurants.

Whether you’re a Glaswegian local or visiting the city, there is plenty of choice when it comes to vegan food.

If you’re stuck on making a decision on where to try next, here are six of the best vegan restaurants in Glasgow, according to the Happy Cow community.

Happy Cow share reviews and recommendations for vegan restaurants and shops all over the UK.

Here are their recommendations for your next vegan meal out in Glasgow.

1. Puti Vegan Cafe Puti Vegan Cafe on Cambridge Street serves a varied affair of Japanese, Thai, and Korean food, packed full of vegan flavour. Mock meats and tofu mean that it could also appeal to those used to meat on their plates as well.

2. Suissi Vegan Asian Kitchen All your favourite Chinese staples, like gyoza dumplings, spring rools, tempah bao, and more can be found at Suissi Vegan Asian Kitchen on Dumbarton Road. To finish off your meal, try the sweet banana fritters with syrup and ice cream.

3. Picnic Tuck into breakfast, lunch, and snacks with a wide range of hearty vegan choices. Picnic on Ingram Street offers light bites like sandwiches and salads to more filling options like baked potatoes, curry, and cake to round off a delicious meal.

4. The Glasvegan The food is even better than the punny name at the Glasvegan on Enoch Square. Perfect for a quick pit stop, the Glasvegan offers meat-free fast food in a deli-style eatery.