How much do you know about Border Biscuits?How much do you know about Border Biscuits?
How much do you know about Border Biscuits?

Here are 10 things you might not know about Border Biscuits - on National Biscuit Day

By Rosalind Erskine
Published 28th May 2024, 15:30 BST
The famous Scottish biscuit brand turned 40 this year. To celebrate that, and National Biscuit Day (29 May), we take a look at some things you might not know about Border Biscuits.

Made in Lanarkshire, Border Biscuits have revived classic flavours such as their much-loved dark chocolate ginger biscuits. Here we take a look at some things you might not know about the brand.

The business started In 1984, when John Cunningham began Border Biscuits with just four family recipes, in a small factory in Lanark, with just four workers. The first biscuits were Viennese whirl, ginger crunch, cherry shortcake, and oat crumble.

1. Family recipes

The business started In 1984, when John Cunningham began Border Biscuits with just four family recipes, in a small factory in Lanark, with just four workers. The first biscuits were Viennese whirl, ginger crunch, cherry shortcake, and oat crumble. Photo: Border Biscuits

Photo Sales
In 1989 the brand was becoming popular and new flavours - such as chocolate crumbles and dark chocolate gingers - were introduced.

2. Expanding flavours

In 1989 the brand was becoming popular and new flavours - such as chocolate crumbles and dark chocolate gingers - were introduced. Photo: Border Biscuits

Photo Sales
Demand was so strong that in 1996 the business had to move to a bigger factory in Lanarkshire, where they still are today.

3. New factory

Demand was so strong that in 1996 the business had to move to a bigger factory in Lanarkshire, where they still are today. Photo: Border Biscuits

Photo Sales
By 2013, Border expanded production to over 300,000 biscuits a week due to global demand.

4. Global demand

By 2013, Border expanded production to over 300,000 biscuits a week due to global demand. Photo: Border Biscuits

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page