Glasgow restaurant, Zique's, pops up with residency at arts venue SWG3

Glasgow arts and events venue, SWG3, has announced that one of Glasgow’s most popular eateries Zique’s will take up residency in the venue’s on site restaurant, Acid Bar.

The 21-year-old restaurant, which was formerly Cafezique, will be there from Thursday February 24, then Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 6pm with a focus on breakfast, lunch and an all-day deli offering.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Zique’s to take the reins of the new Acid Bar residency at SWG3”, says Meryl Gilbert, Head of Commercial Events & Partnerships. “We can’t wait to welcome Mhairi Taylor and her team for the next one and share their brilliant menu with you all.”

Their presence is open-ended, and will hopefully run for a few months or maybe longer.

Other restaurants to take this spot for periods lasting from three months up to a year have included Ka Pao, which was recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, as well as Ox & Finch, Go Sangatsu from Five March, Madlab by Cail Bruich and Julie’s Kopitiam.

Mhairi Taylor, owner of Cafezique, says: “We are thrilled to be the next residency at the Acid Bar. As Glaswegians we have all been fans of SWG3 since the very beginning and are in awe of what the team have achieved and the amazing plans they have going forward. The Acid Bar is beautiful both inside and out and we can’t wait to get started.”

Fans of the Hyndland restaurant can expect to see a few familiar dishes, including The Big Piece sandwich, as well as Cullen skin and their seasonal salads. In the original cafe, these include caramelised celeriac, cavolo nero, caper and shallot, or hispi cabbage, smoked almonds, apricot puree and tahini.

They will also be inviting local chefs to collaborate on dining experiences. Among other events planned, comedian Michael Redmond, who played Father Stone in Father Ted, will host on Sundays, while Zique’s will serve their roast chicken dinner, and there will be Maw & Granny Dinners, which will consist of a menu of nostalgic comfort food.

