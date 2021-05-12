At her coronavirus briefing, the First Minister confirmed that Scotland, with the possible exception of Moray, is able to press ahead with the planned easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17, which allows more freedom for pub-goers both in and outdoors.

When the doors of bars, pubs and restaurants do swing open in Glasgow, an unfortunate few will not be reopening after announcing closures in 2020 and 2021.

1. El Gusto Based in the West End, El Gusto was much loved for seven years, but the Spanish restaurant sadly closed late last year. Photo: Contributed Buy photo

2. Wee Lochan Closing last July, Wee Lochan was a well loved restaurants offering a famed Scottish menu on Crow Road. Photo: Wee Lochan Buy photo

3. The Now The Now, which offered some fantastic vegan options on Clarkston Road, had built up quite the fan base despite only opening in the December 2019 before it closed sadly due to the pandemic. Photo: Canva Pro Buy photo

4. Ingram Wynd Merchant City's Ingram Wynd closed due to the pandemic's impact after 10 successful years in business, while the restaurant won't reopen, its beer garden will still be trading as a separate entity. Photo: Ingram Wynd Buy photo