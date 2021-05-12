Glasgow restaurant closures: Pubs and restaurants that won't reopen again on May 17
Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed pubs, bars and restaurants will able to reopen indoors next week.
At her coronavirus briefing, the First Minister confirmed that Scotland, with the possible exception of Moray, is able to press ahead with the planned easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17, which allows more freedom for pub-goers both in and outdoors.
When the doors of bars, pubs and restaurants do swing open in Glasgow, an unfortunate few will not be reopening after announcing closures in 2020 and 2021.
