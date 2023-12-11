Former biscuit factory to host new beer, wine and spirits festival in Edinburgh

More than 50 exhibitors are expected at the two-day event

A former factory built by one of Scotland’s most successful biscuit makers is to play host to a major new festival in Edinburgh that will bring together craft beers, fine wines and boutique spirits.

More than 50 different exhibitors will transform two floors of the Biscuit Factory, a former Crawford’s building in Leith dating back to 1947.

Masterclasses and workshops are expected to be hosted by leading producers at the new Biscuit Factory Beverage Festival, which will be focused on “smaller, more independent brands”.

Michael Johnstone and Steven Shand are the founders of the new Biscuit Factory Beverage Festival in Edinburgh.

Entertainment from DJs, retro drinking games, rustic pizzas and gourmet hotdogs are promised at the event. Around 350 tickets will be available for each of the three sessions planned for the festival on April 19 and 20.

The £15 entry fee will include an eco-cup two drinks tokens to redeem from exhibitors for samples on site. Ticket-holders will also be able to buy cans and bottles to take away as gifts or enjoy at home.

The Anderson Place site, created by the biscuit maker formed on the Shore in Leith in 1813, lay derelict for years before being turned into a new events and festivals venue in 2015.

As well as playing host to events for Leith Comedy Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Creative Edinburgh and The List magazine, the Biscuit Factory has also become home in recent years to more than 30 food and drink producers, and creative companies.

The new Biscuit Factory Beverage Festival will be held in April.

The new festival is being launched by two Biscuit Factory tenants – Michael Johnstone, co-founder of craft brewers Walkie Talky, and drinks marketing consultant Steven Shand.

They are planning to hold monthly “alternative suppers” at the venue to raise awareness of the festival among independent food and drink producers and brands.

Mr Johnstone said: “The Biscuit Factory has developed a reputation for championing independent companies, creative individuals and entrepreneurs. We carry this ethos into the Biscuit Factory Beverage Festival, platforming incredible talent and producers from near and afar, all under one roof. It's going to be an incredible weekend.”

