Gloriosa owner and head chef Rosie Healey on her love of chillies and a memorable Scotch pie

What’s your favourite ingredient?

All kinds of chillies, I constantly have to remind myself not to put them in everything I cook at Gloriosa. At home I use them daily.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you have a guilty food pleasure?

Rosie Healey

No, I never feel guilty about eating.

Tell us about your first food memory?

Having a Scotch pie and absolutely loving dipping it in the cool, sweet tomato sauce, I must have been two or three years old at the time.

What’s your favourite Scottish restaurant, deli or cafe?

My favourite place to eat at the moment is The Real Wan, which is a tiny south-west Chinese restaurant in Cathcart. It's the best Chinese food I have ever experienced by a long shot.

What would be your last supper?

At the moment it would a spicy Chinese feast from The Real Wan.

Starter or pudding?

Definitely a starter. I find savoury food much more interesting and enjoyable than sweet, although ideally I would have a starter, main and pudding.

Do you have any food hates?

I really dislike food that puts technique and style over taste and quality and food that is over worked and not fresh. For me, good-quality ingredients treated with great care and simplicity is what I find most enjoyable and inspiring.

What starters, main and dessert would be served at your dream dinner party and who would you invite?

I’d invite my mother, brother, gran, my Cairn terrier, Hector, father and partner, as well as the head of Glasgow City Council, so we can have a civilised conversation about the slipping standards of house-keeping in the city. We would eat a starter of charcoal grilled Scottish seafood dressed in garlic, chilli and parsley butter. The main would be the most delicious authentic Lebanese kebab with lots of salads and flatbreads, and the dessert would be homemade ice cream, hot chocolate sauce and sea-salt.

What's your favourite geographical foodie destination?

My favourite food destination would be the whole of the Mediterranean – especially the eastern Mediterranean.

1321 Argyle Street, Glasgow, www.gloriosaglasgow.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.