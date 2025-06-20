First look inside Ardgowan distillery as ‘cathedral to whisky’ opens

By Rosalind Erskine

The Scotsman Food and Drink Editor

Published 20th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Ardgowan distillery in Inverkip opens its doors for the first time on Friday 20 June.

This sustainable distillery revealed plans for its distillery and visitor centre in early 2022.

The design for the Ardgowan distillery uses low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a light-filled modern Nordic long hall.

The building is designed to provide an ergonomic energy efficient distillery and to maximise the visitor experience and will incorporate a glass-walled ‘sky platform’ with views of the Clyde.

Planning was secured in 2019 and ground was broken in 2023 with the stills arriving in late 2024 along with a new manager.

The distillery opens on Friday 20 June with a press and media attending in the morning before a public celebration in the afternoon. Deputy first minister Kate Forbes will also be in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “Ardgowan is built on bold ambition, and our approach to whisky maturation sets us apart. Long before our stills produced their first drop, we committed millions of pounds and thousands of barrels to our pioneering Infinity Cask—a bespoke cask designed for exceptional 18-year-plus maturation. This deep investment in time, craft, and quality is at the heart of everything we do.”

The distillery has been billed as a 'cathedral to whisky'.

1. Ardgowan distillery opens

The distillery has been billed as a 'cathedral to whisky'. | Martin McAdam

Photo Sales
The stills, which arrived at the distillery in late 2024.

2. Ardgowan distillery opens

The stills, which arrived at the distillery in late 2024. | Martin McAdam

Photo Sales
Details of the brand new production equipment.

3. Ardgowan distillery opens

Details of the brand new production equipment. | Martin McAdam

Photo Sales
Detail of the condensers in the still room.

4. Ardgowan distillery opens

Detail of the condensers in the still room. | Martin McAdam

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WhiskyPlanningKate ForbesCathedralNewsletterScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice