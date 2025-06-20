First look inside Ardgowan distillery as ‘cathedral to whisky’ opens

This sustainable distillery revealed plans for its distillery and visitor centre in early 2022.

The design for the Ardgowan distillery uses low environmental impact composite cladding, timber and steel materials to create a light-filled modern Nordic long hall.

The building is designed to provide an ergonomic energy efficient distillery and to maximise the visitor experience and will incorporate a glass-walled ‘sky platform’ with views of the Clyde.

Planning was secured in 2019 and ground was broken in 2023 with the stills arriving in late 2024 along with a new manager.

The distillery opens on Friday 20 June with a press and media attending in the morning before a public celebration in the afternoon. Deputy first minister Kate Forbes will also be in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “Ardgowan is built on bold ambition, and our approach to whisky maturation sets us apart. Long before our stills produced their first drop, we committed millions of pounds and thousands of barrels to our pioneering Infinity Cask—a bespoke cask designed for exceptional 18-year-plus maturation. This deep investment in time, craft, and quality is at the heart of everything we do.”

