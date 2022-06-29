Pic: Lindsay Scott

Those who are planning to eke out every second of summer by eating al-fresco whenever they possibly can, might want to visit Archerfield Walled Garden’s newly launched event space, The Barn.

This East Lothian venue’s rustic new attraction features loads of outdoor seating, and some sheltered spots in case of rain, with upmarket beer garden vibes.

We imagine that this could be a total suntrap when the weather is right.

Pic: Lindsay Scott

“The Barn is our all new stylish outdoor event space with capacity for 100 or more people. It features a kitchen and bar and is brought to life with festoon lights, low hanging heaters, bold signage and a striking suspended floral installation by a local florist, Aoife McGregor of Edinburgh’s Feather Grass Florals,” says Archerfield Walled Garden’s director of operation, Ross McGregor. “The building was a structure already in existence which has been fitted out to harness the post-pandemic appetite for outdoor gatherings. The adjoining courtyard area provides flexibility and stretch tents can also be set up if required. Private parties, food and beer festivals and live gigs, as well as festival style weddings, can all be catered for”.

If you want to experience the new addition, they’re going to be running monthly Summer Nights at The Barn, with the next event taking place on Saturday July 23, from 6 until 11pm, and tickets on sale now. It will feature food and drink accompanied by live music from local artists, and is restricted to adults-only. Next year, they hope to extend the programme and host a mixture of daytime and family-friendly events.

As far as drinks go, there’s beer on tap from Edinburgh craft brewer, Stewart Brewing, and the menu will offer casual and affordable dishes like a Cubano style hot sandwich with sweet potato fries, BBQ glazed corn on the cob, or pulled beef brisket baps with red kidney bean and sweet chilli sauce.

“It has been inspired by BBQ favourites found in Louisiana and Cuba,” says McGregor. “These dishes use Scottish ingredients and suit the outdoor kitchen in The Barn. Meats such as pork and brisket work especially well as they have a rewarding flavour profile and also offer customers great value for money”.

Pic: Lindsay Scott

This food list has been designed by their head chef, Stefano Marongiu, who previously worked at Prestonfield House Hotel and also created the all day offerings in Archerfield Walled Garden’s Garden Cafe, which, just last year, had a major refurbishment and launched an adjoining Garden Shop.

The only problem with an outdoor space in Scotland is that the summer goes all too soon. Thus, they are already a few plans in the pipeline for the colder months.

“Winter events are as yet unconfirmed but the hope would be to use the space at points, whether it be for serving mulled wine and mince pies at our Christmas shopping night or hot chocolates and s’mores,” says McGregor. “Also, Santa will be back here this Christmas and we will be selling fresh cut Scottish Christmas trees again”.