Find out the latest Scottish food and drink news, recipes and reviews with The Scotsman Scran newsletter

Listen to Scran for some Scottish food and drink inspiration.

If you want to know the best restaurants in Scotland, how to make traditional sweet treats such as tablet or clootie dumpling or you simply want to know what’s opening soon or what whiskies to buy now, sign up to The Scotsman Scran newsletter. Published weekly by food and drink editor, Rosalind Erskine, it comes off the back of our hugely successful podcast of the same name.

Scran the podcast was launched in 2019 and is a fortnightly podcast that’s passionate about championing the food and drink scene in Scotland. Scran provides an array of voices from across the country. Since then we've been chatting to a wide range of people within the food and drink industry from farmers, those in the fishing industry to producers, chefs, distillers and even a celebrity or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the Scran newsletter you’ll find recipe of the week, restaurant review of the week, the latest food and drink news as well as the latest podcast episode. From seasonal recipes including easy to make dinners, and cocktails and mocktails to what we think of some of Scotland’s newly opened and long-standing restaurants, Scran is ideal for food lovers in Scotland and beyond.