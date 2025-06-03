Final countdown for The Scotsman Scran awards 2025

The third annual Scotsman Scran Awards are taking place in June, and we’ve been inundated with nominations which our panel of judges have whittled down to the finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These finalists will be invited to the awards ceremony on 23 June at Oran Mor in Glasgow and you’re invited to join us there. The Scotsman Scran Awards have been developed to celebrate the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is. From Michelin-Starred fine dining to coffee shops and celebrated chefs and spirits, the Scottish food, drink and hospitality scene is a melting pot of talent and innovation, and these awards will be celebrating the very best of this.

The Scotsman has been championing Scottish food and drink on its dedicated site for ten years, and, in 2019, launched Scran, its food and drink podcast. A mulit-award-winning podcast, it’s presented by food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine. Past episodes include the return of Spirit of Speyside and Feis Ile, how to celebrate Burns night as a vegan, the launch of a new dining concept with Michel Roux Jnr, a celebration of Scottish seafood, authentic fusion food with Julie Lin and talking whisky, gin and life after Outlander with Sam Heughan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the finalists who are shortlisted have been announced after the judging panel of industry experts - including The Scotsman food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine, Rosemary Gallagher, head of commercial content at The Scotsman, Julia Bryce, food and drink journalist and content creator, and chef and restauranteur Dean Banks - made their decision.

2024 Scran award winners | john devlin

Among the awards are: Scottish restaurant of the year, chef of the year, employee of the year, best Scottish pub, newcomer of year, best spirit and sustainability awards. We’re also asking you to choose your favourite local restaurant.

Scotsman food and drink editor Rosalind Erskine said: “It was a really tough job to pick the winners for this year’s awards due to how many quality and innovative businesses we have in Scotland’s food and drink sector. Despite years of challenges, it’s heartening to see so many passionate business people going above and beyond to showcase, and champion our wonderful Scottish larder. I’m looking forward to seeing the shortlisted finalists on the night of the awards.”

Judge Julia Bryce added: “The calibre of entries this year showcases the quality, creativity and passion those working in food, drink and hospitality in Scotland boast. It was truly inspiring to get an insight into their businesses and their teams, and while it made the judging process a difficult one with lots of deliberation, it shows we have plenty to celebrate and be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad