The business has a warehouse in Glenrothes of over 3000 casks, and it is recruiting for its first-ever specialist panel of taste masters to help in the nosing, tasting, bottling and creation of its luxury single cask whiskies.

Applications launched today on ‘International No Brainer Day’ - a holiday dedicated to easy decisions. The lucky panel of whisky wizards will need barrels of personality as well as tasting experience - they’ll be working with The Single Cask specialist team, an exclusive ensemble of flavour experts who will tell the story behind each unique whisky they taste. Applications are live now on the company’s website: https://www.thesinglecask.co.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dream role for any dram fanatic; the winning candidates will interact with the in-house whisky team by selecting casks to be bottled - playing a key part in the planning and maturation, nosing, tasting and discussion of the best samples to be bottled at the warehouse. Initially a part time, flexible position, the role will expand as the business grows, as more casks will need bottled. A key part to the role will be writing tasting notes and it’s important to The Single Cask that taste masters draw from personal experiences in whisky and life; to describe the emotion single cask whisky creates.

The Single Cask, Glenrothes is recruiting taste masters (Pic: Mike Wilkinson)

Jan Damen, general manager at The Single Cask, said: “We only bottle exciting and entertaining whiskies worth talking about, and believe drinking single cask whisky to be an incredible experience - a roller-coaster that is never repeated.

“We want our first-ever taste master panel to understand the beauty and emotional power of single cask whisky and help more whisky fans come with us on this extraordinary journey. Our dream candidate will need charisma, creativity and a thrill for not only whisky, but a thrill for life.”