“The North Ronaldsay mutton is one of the rarest products that we source annually. We can only get it once a year, when the annual punding (gathering) of the fattened sheep occurs - usually in April”, says MacDuff 1890 owner, Andrew Duff. “The flavour is truly unique, primarily due to it being one of the only mammals in the world to have a diet mainly consisting of seaweed, foraged from the Orkney shores. The only way to describe the flavour is that it almost tastes like the sea - rich in minerals and also, due to the older age of the mutton, the meat holds a beautiful strong, depth of flavour. The fact that it is also a highly sustainable product is of course an added bonus”.