Tłusty Czwartek: When is Fat Thursday, what is it and how is it celebrated?

Pączki (doughnuts) and faworki are served on Fat Thursday.

If you’re a fan of Pancake Day, perhaps Fat Thursday could be of interest to you.

Tłusty Czwartek, which roughly translates to fat or greasy Thursday, is a Christian tradition which is celebrated largely in Poland.

So if you’ve heard of the holiday and are wondering what it’s about, and how doughnuts are involved, here’s what you need to know about Fat Thursday.

When is Fat Thursday?

In 2024, Fat Thursday takes place on Thursday, February 8.

What is Fat Thursday?

Linked to the Christian calendar, Fat Thursday takes place on the last Thursday before Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins.

Much like Shrove Tuesday for British people, Fat Thursday is when Christians indulge in as many fatty, sugary foods as possible before giving up something they love for Lent.

It is believed you will have bad luck for the rest of the year if you don't eat pączek on Fat Thursday in Poland. Image: Getty

Though it is popular in Poland, variations of the holiday are celebrated in several countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy and even parts of the United States.

What should you eat on Fat Thursday?

In Poland there are two foods which are most commonly served on Fat Thursday: Pączki and Faworki.

Pączki are the Polish version of doughnuts which are traditionally filled with marmalade or rose jam and glazed with sugar. They are so popular on Fat Thursday that it is believed that if you don’t eat at least one Pączek on this day you will have bad luck for the rest of the year.

Faworki is another favourite on Fat Thursday.

Another of Poland’s favourite foods to eat on this holiday is Faworki; deep fried pastry in the shape of angel wings which are dusted with sugar.

How to pronounce Fat Thursday in Polish

If you’re looking to add some phrases to your Polish vocabulary, here is how to pronounce Tłusty Czwartek.

Tłusty Czwartek: twoo-sti chvartek

Pączki: pawnch-key