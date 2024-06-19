That 5-1 thrashing from the hosts in Munich on Friday evening means Steve Clarke’s men need, at least, a point to keep alive realistic hopes of a reaching the knockout stages – and there are many venues, bars, pub gardens, and big screens around Edinburgh which will be showing the big match live.

To help you decide where to go, we've rounded up 16 pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the action unfold. Bookings may be required at some of the venues featured in our picture gallery, so please see the official websites for more information.