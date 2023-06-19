Scotland face Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday (June 20) on a roll after the stunning start to their 2024 European Championship qualifying campaign – and we’ve rounded up 15 great pubs in Edinburgh where you can watch the big match.

Steve Clarke’s men made it three wins out of three in Group A with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win in Oslo on Saturday.

The famous victory, thanks to late goals from striker Lyndon Dykes and midfielder Kenny McLean, followed home wins against Cyprus and top seeds Spain in March.

Clarke’s side now prepare to face second-placed Georgia in front of a packed-out national stadium, where they have won their last five matches.

For those not lucky enough to have tickets for the fixture, which kicks off at 7.45pm, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold.

1 . 15 Edinburgh pubs to watch Scotland v Georgia Group A leaders Scotland face Georgia in their fourth Euro 2024 qualifying match, and we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . The Three Sisters The Three Sisters, situated, at 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Wrap up warm and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, or head inside the huge venue for a warmer watching experience. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Malones The Irish pub near Haymarket is known for its electric sports atmosphere, and always a great choice of venues for Scotland matches. Photo: Ryan Snedden Photo Sales

4 . Teuchters Landing Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the match, with five screens to choose from. Photo: supplied Photo Sales