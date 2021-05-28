Edinburgh’s Yotel celebrates easing of lockdown with exclusive cocktail masterclass

YOTEL Edinburgh is celebrating the return to freedom and the easing of lockdown with a unique cocktail making experience partnering with renowned Japanese spirit brand House of Suntory.

By Caitlyn Dewar
Friday, 28th May 2021, 4:45 pm
Taking place on Thursday June 10 and hosted by House of Suntory’s whisky specialist and mixologist Teddy Joseph, the masterclass will teach guests how to expertly make three different cocktails using the best Japanese ingredients and spirits, learning the fascinating history of the brand and lots of tricks of the trade along the way.

The event will take place between 6:30pm and 8pm in Yotel’s stylish bar, Komyuniti, with tickets priced at £35 per person.

The masterclass will be held in the stylish hotel bar

The upcoming masterclass is part of the hotel group’s YOFEST throughout summer.

Tickets can be booked on Eventbrite.

