Edinburgh’s luxury floating hotel, Fingal, voted one of the UK’s best at TripAdvisor awards

Fingal, the luxury 'floating' hotel, has sailed into the 20th annual Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards – for the third year running.

As well as being named one of the top 20 luxury hotels in the UK by TripAdvisor users, Fingal also captured travellers’ hearts as one of the top 25 most romantic hotels in the UK and Channel Islands for 2022, coming in at number 11 on the list.

The 2022 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards are based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on TripAdvisor over the 12-month period from 1st January 2021 until 31st December 2021.

A former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender, the five-star Fingal was developed by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, the Leith-berthed vessel Charles and Diana used on their honeymoon.

Following a £5 million transformation in 2019, Fingal is now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

It has even previously hosted The Queen, who once stepped aboard for dinner.

Fingal is no stranger to acclaim. It was named ‘Best Newcomer’ at Scotland’s Prestige Hotel Awards 2020 and was shortlisted in the prestigious ‘Best Hotel’ category as part of the GQ Food & Drink Awards the same year.

Commenting on Fingal’s latest awards success, general manager Andrew Thomson said: “It’s a real honour for us to have been recognised by our guests as ‘Best of the Best’ in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the third consecutive year.

“Our team is committed to offering a world-class visitor experience for all our guests and making room for romance as one the UK’s most ‘Dreamy stays that couples love’.”

Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups.

Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage.