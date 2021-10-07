2. Dumbo the Union of Genius soup van

Union of Genius have been trading outside the Chrystal Macmillan Building on George Square since 2013. Monday to Friday, from 11-4pm, they offer four varieties of soup, with their autumn specials including butternut, ginger, pear and lime and hot chicken banana matoke. They also do vegetarian frittata and two types of chilli, including chipotle black bean and buckwheat chilli (vegan) and golden chicken chilli. They're served on tortilla chips with optional sour cream and cheese. Instagram @unionofgenius www.unionofgenius.com

Photo: Contributed