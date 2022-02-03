In a pairing that’s as exciting as the first time fish was teamed with chips, Edinburgh Zoo has launched a new Sloth-tastic Breakfast Tour. It features sloths and pancakes and will take place on February 12 and 13, from 9am, before the zoo opens to the public at 10am, until 11am.

Before breakfast, participants will be met by a keeper at the entrance, before being taken to the sloth enclosure, where they will have a chance to get up close and learn a bit more about this species. These South American animals are a new addition to the zoo, and arrived in September last year to live in the new Sloths and Armadillos building. Their Zen nature is chilling the employees out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Working with the sloths is a bit like meditation for me, even on the busiest days a bit of time spent with them always calms things down and clears the head”, says Erika Oulten, senior animal presenter at Edinburgh Zoo. “We have a pair of Linne's two-toed sloths here. Fiera, our female, has been quite outgoing from the day she arrived. She can be very enthusiastic and move quickly (for a sloth) when she knows we have her favourite food which is sweetcorn. Our male Moana took a few months to come out of his shell, but now his personality shines through and he's often keen to come out and interact with us, especially at mealtimes in-between naps.”

Edinburgh Zoo sloth

After meeting the duo, guests will head to Grasslands Restaurant, where children will have the opportunity to make their own cuddly toy. As well as drinks, the kids will have a breakfast of pancakes with chocolate sauce and fruit; grown-ups can go for pancakes or a hot filled roll; and those under the age of three will get yoghurt and fruit.

If you’d prefer to meet a tiger, there’s a Big Cats Breakfast on February 19 and 20, and Spots, Tails and Breakfast Trails, on February 16 and 17, which will involve meeting their five new Nubian giraffes.

Tickets £28 for adults, £32 for children and £5 (or £22 with activities and pancakes) for under threes, www.edinburghzoo.org.uk

A message from the Editor:

Giraffe at Edinburgh Zoo

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.